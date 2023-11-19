A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A suspect in Tennessee died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while on the run Sunday after a series of shootings that killed four people — all women — and seriously injured a fifth, police said.

Officers found the body of Mavis Christian Jr., 52, in his car during a manhunt following the shootings at three locations in Memphis that left three women and a teenage girl dead and critically wounded another teenage girl, the Memphis Police Department said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless shootings on Saturday ... resulting in the deaths of four innocent family members and a fifth victim critically injured,” the statement posted on social media said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones as our community grieves more lives taken by domestic violence.”