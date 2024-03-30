Nation & World News

A man suspected of holding 4 hostages for hours in a Dutch nightclub has been arrested

Dutch police have detained a man who walked out of a nightclub where hostages were being held, after a tense hours-long standoff
This framegrab from video shows a suspected hostage-taker surrendering to police after a tense hours-long standoff in the central Dutch town of Ede, Netherlands, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Dutch police have detained a man who walked out of a nightclub where hostages were being held after a tense hours-long standoff. They said on X that the last hostage has been released and one person was arrested. The man walked out of the club before being ordered by armed police to kneel with his hands on his head. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This framegrab from video shows a suspected hostage-taker surrendering to police after a tense hours-long standoff in the central Dutch town of Ede, Netherlands, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Dutch police have detained a man who walked out of a nightclub where hostages were being held after a tense hours-long standoff. They said on X that the last hostage has been released and one person was arrested. The man walked out of the club before being ordered by armed police to kneel with his hands on his head. (AP Photo)
By ALEKSANDAR FURTULA – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

EDE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police detained a man Saturday after he left a nightclub where four people had been held hostage for hours, bringing a peaceful end to a tense standoff.

“We are exceptionally happy that it ended this way. That the victims came out safely and that we were able to arrest this suspect without using violence,” said Marthyne Kunst, head of the regional public prosecutor’s office.

There was no immediate word on a motive, but police and prosecutors said they did not believe it was a terrorist incident. Police said the hostage-taker was armed with knives, and a backpack he carried was being examined to establish if it contained explosives.

The hostage-taking in the central Dutch market town of Ede, 85 kilometers (53 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, ended around midday when a man walked out of the Cafe Petticoat club and was ordered by armed police to kneel with his hands on his head. He was then handcuffed before being led into a waiting police car.

Kunst told reporters that the man was known to law enforcement authorities and had previously been convicted of threatening behavior. She gave no further details, citing privacy and the ongoing investigation.

The suspect's identity was not released. Ede Mayor René Verhulst said he was a Dutch citizen.

Authorities also released no details about the four hostages.

Verhulst said that after an emotionally charged morning, “everything is fine. The hostage-taker is arrested by the police and they are now speaking to him. And the hostages are free, they are very emotional.”

Earlier, three young hostages walked out of the club with their hands above their heads. A fourth person was released shortly before the suspect was arrested. The hostages were all workers at the club.

Heavily armed police and special arrest teams, some wearing masks, had gathered outside the popular club. Some 150 nearby homes were evacuated and trains did not stop at the town's station.

Police gather in Eden, Netherlands, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Heavily armed police have cordoned off part of a Dutch town and say that multiple people are being held hostage in a building there. It is unclear how many people are being held. Police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that “at the moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive.” (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters gather in Eden, Netherlands, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Heavily armed police have cordoned off part of a Dutch town and say that multiple people are being held hostage in a building there. It is unclear how many people are being held. Police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that “at the moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive.” (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters gather in Eden, Netherlands, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Heavily armed police have cordoned off part of a Dutch town and say that multiple people are being held hostage in a building there. It is unclear how many people are being held. Police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that “at the moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive.” (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2024 session will Kemp sign into law? 1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect on the run after fatal shooting inside Fayetteville Walmart
1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Georgia approves Delta-8 and CBD age limits, testing requirements
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With Rivian’s pause, neighbors near factory site wonder what’s to come
The Latest

Credit: AP

In Indonesia, deforestation is intensifying disasters from severe weather and climate...
12m ago
UK counterterrorism police investigate an attack on an Iranian TV presenter outside his...
22m ago
Some of Trump's allies in Congress already support his 2025 ideas on deportations and...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s how the Braves emptied Citizens Bank Park as they blew out Phillies
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’