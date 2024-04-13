Nation & World News

A man stabbed to death 5 people in a Sydney shopping center and was fatally shot by police

Police in Sydney say a man stabbed five people to death at a busy shopping center before he was fatally shot, leaving multiple people including a small child injured
A crowd gathers outside Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot a person at the Sydney shopping center.

A crowd gathers outside Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot a person at the Sydney shopping center.
SYDNEY (AP) — A man stabbed five people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack.

The suspect stabbed nine people at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, which is in the city’s eastern suburbs, before a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife, New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters. Five of the victims and the suspect died, he said. He had no specific details on the condition of the injured.

Cooke said he believed that the suspect acted alone, and he was “content that there is no continuing threat.” He said officials didn’t know who the offender was. “This is quite raw,” he said, and a ”lengthy and precise" investigation was just beginning.

He said there was “nothing that we are aware of at the scene that would indicate any motive or any ideology.” When asked whether officials were ruling out terrorism, he said: “We’re not ruling anything out.”

Cooke said the police inspector, a senior officer, was alone when she confronted the suspect and engaged him soon after her arrival on the scene, “saving a range of people's lives.”

Video showed many ambulances and police cars around the shopping center, and people streaming out.

Paramedics were treating patients at the scene.

Witness Roi Huberman, a sound engineer at ABC TV in Australia, told the network that he sheltered in a store during the incident.

“And suddenly we heard a shot or maybe two shots and we didn’t know what to do,” he said. “Then the very capable person in the store took us to the back where it can be locked. She then locked the store and then she then let us through the back and now we are out.”

People cross a street outside Westfield Shopping Centre where multiple people were stabbed in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2024. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in the stabbing. Police couldn't be immediately reached to confirm the report. The newspaper said one person was also shot, but it wasn't clear if the person had died.

People are led out of Westfield Shopping Centre where multiple people were stabbed in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2024. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in the stabbing. Police couldn't be immediately reached to confirm the report. The newspaper said one person was also shot, but it wasn't clear if the person had died.

People walk out of Westfield Shopping Centre, where multiple people were stabbed in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2024. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in the stabbing. Police couldn't be immediately reached to confirm the report. The newspaper said one person was also shot, but it wasn't clear if the person had died.

Police officers stand guard outside Westfield Shopping Centre where multiple people were stabbed in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2024. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in the stabbing. Police couldn't be immediately reached to confirm the report. The newspaper said one person was also shot, but it wasn't clear if the person had died.

Emergency officers stand by with stretchers outside Westfield Shopping Centre where multiple people were stabbed in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2024. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in the stabbing. Police couldn't be immediately reached to confirm the report. The newspaper said one person was also shot, but it wasn't clear if the person had died.

Investigators and others are seen inside Westfield Shopping Centre, where multiple people were stabbed in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2024. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in the stabbing. Police couldn't be immediately reached to confirm the report. The newspaper said one person was also shot, but it wasn't clear if the person had died.

A crowd gathers outside Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot a person at the Sydney shopping center.

In this image made from video provided by AUBC, first responders gather near the scene of a stabbing at a shopping center in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot at least one person at a Sydney shopping center.

A crowd gathers outside Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney, Friday, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot a person at the Sydney shopping center.

Emergency services are seen at Bondi Junction after multiple people were stabbed inside the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Multiple people were stabbed Saturday, and police shot someone, at a busy Sydney shopping center, media reports said.

Emergency services are seen at Bondi Junction after multiple people were stabbed at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Multiple people were stabbed Saturday, and police shot someone, at a busy Sydney shopping center, media reports said.

People are led out from the Westfield Shopping Centre where multiple people were stabbed in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2024. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in the stabbing. Police couldn't be immediately reached to confirm the report. The newspaper said one person was also shot, but it wasn't clear if the person had died.

