A man has been arrested over a fire at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's private house

LONDON (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire at U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's private house and two other blazes nearby, London police said Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police force said the suspect was detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life a day after an early-morning fire damaged the door of the house where Starmer and his family lived before he was elected to lead the country.

Police said that the arrest also concerns two other fires that may be linked — a vehicle fire near Starmer's house on Sunday, and a May 8 door fire at a property in another part of north London. The BBC and other media outlets said that the second property was a house converted into apartments and was also linked to Starmer.