Breaking: Huge police presence at Barrow County school
A man charged with killing 4 people on a Chicago-area L train is due in court

A man accused of killing four people aboard a Chicago-area transit train is due in bond court
A cyclist enters a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train at the Forest Park., Ill., station headed East to Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A cyclist enters a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train at the Forest Park., Ill., station headed East to Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By SOPHIA TAREEN – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — A 30-year-old man charged with killing four people while they slept aboard a Chicago-area transit train was expected in bond court Wednesday.

The Labor Day shooting happened before 5:30 a.m. aboard Chicago's L system, on train that was moving near where Blue Line ends in suburban Forest Park, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago. Rhanni S. Davis, of Chicago, was arrested later Monday on another Chicago Transit Authority train line and charged Tuesday with four counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators haven’t determined a motive.

“The question of why may never be answered," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said at a news conference Tuesday.

She called the shootings a “horrific, heinous and inexplicable act of violence” and said more details would come out during Wednesday's court hearing.

Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins told The Associated Press that the victims likely didn’t even see the shooter, saying they were shot at close range as they slept.

Margaret Miller, 64, and three men including Simeon Bihesi, 28, and Adrian Collins, 60, were fatally shot, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. All of their addresses were listed as unknown. The fourth person's name has not yet been released because police were still working to notify relatives.

A preliminary police investigation found that the victims were on two different cars as the Blue Line train was headed toward Forest Park. The Blue Line runs 24 hours and stretches from that suburb through downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport. It runs both below and above ground.

Police later found Davis using video footage, Hoskins said.

“This was a very random, isolated incident,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said Tuesday evening.

Public records did not have a listed phone number for Davis. Messages sent to a listed email were not returned. Forest Park police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office did not respond to messages about Davis’ legal representation. The Cook County public defender’s office didn't immediately respond to a message Wednesday.

Davis was scheduled to appear in court at noon in suburban Maywood.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, left, listens as Dorval Carter Jr. President of the Chicago Transit Authority speaks to reporters at the Forest Park Village Hall over the shooting death of four people on a Chicago-area transit Blue Line train yesterday morning, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Dorval Carter Jr. President of the Chicago Transit Authority speaks to reporters at the Forest Park Village Hall over the shooting death of four people on a Chicago-area transit Blue Line train yesterday morning, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. |(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Dorval Carter Jr. President of the Chicago Transit Authority speaks to reporters at the Forest Park Village Hall over the shooting death of four people on a Chicago-area transit Blue Line train yesterday morning, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks to reporters at the Forest Park Village Hall over the shooting death of four people on a Chicago-area transit Blue Line train yesterday morning, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Forest Park Police Department Deputy Police Chief Christopher Chin speaks to reporters at the Forest Park Village Hall over the shooting death of four people on a Chicago-area transit Blue Line train yesterday morning, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A security camera and speaker hang from the ceiling of the Chicago Transit Authority Harlem Ave. station over the rails that head West to Forest Park, Ill., station as two pedestrians walk toward the station, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A security camera and speaker hang from the ceiling of the Chicago Transit Authority Harlem Ave. station as a Blue Line train approaches the station heading West to the Forest Park, Ill., station, as two pedestrians walk toward the station, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A security camera and speaker hang from the ceiling of the Chicago Transit Authority Harlem Ave. station as a Blue Line train enters the station heading West to the Forest Park, Ill., station as two pedestrians walk toward the station, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A pedestrian waits on the Eastbound side of the Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train station at the Harlem Ave., station as a train approaches Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train car rides empty as it approaches the Forest Park, Ill., station Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A pedestrian talks on his cell phone as he arrives at the Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line Harlem Ave., train station Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train waits at the Forest Park, Ill., train station for the eastern journey to downtown Chicago on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Traffic on the Eisenhower Expressway passes the Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line Harlem Ave., train station Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

