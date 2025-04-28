Breaking: Keisha Lance Bottoms takes formal step toward running for Georgia governor
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A man airlifted from Japan's Mount Fuji returns to the slope days later and is rescued again

Police in Japan say that climber who was airlifted with altitude sickness from near the peak of Japan’s Mount Fuji last week returned to the slope and was rescued for a second time just four days later
FILE - Mount Fuji is viewed, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Mount Fuji is viewed, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, file)
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

TOKYO (AP) — A climber airlifted with altitude sickness from near the peak of Japan's Mount Fuji last week returned to the slope and was rescued for a second time just four days later, authorities said Monday.

Officials urged people to be aware of the harsh conditions at the country’s tallest peak during its off-season.

The climber was identified only as a 27-year-old Chinese student living in Japan. He made an emergency call on April 22 and was airlifted after developing symptoms of altitude sickness, police said, adding that his climbing irons also were damaged.

On Saturday, he returned to the mountain's Fujinomiya trail about 3,000 meters (nearly 10,000 feet) above sea level to look for his cell phone and other belongings left behind, Shizuoka prefectural police said. Another climber found him there unable to move after he apparently developed altitude sickness for a second time, police said.

The mountain's hiking trails are officially open only from July to early September, but there is no penalty for hiking off-season. There also is no charge or penalty when a climber needs to be rescued, but the Chinese student's case prompted an uproar on social media and generated calls for him to be charged, at least for his second rescue.

The Shizuoka police urged all climbers to use caution, noting that the mountain has low temperatures and is covered in snow even in spring.

The 3,776-meter-high (12,388-foot-high ) mountain was designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013. A symbol of Japan, the mountain called “Fujisan” used to be a place of pilgrimage and is increasingly popular among hikers today.

To control overcrowding and risks from rushed overnight climbing through rocky slopes to see the sunrise, local authorities last year introduced an entry fee and cap on the number of entrants on the most popular trail and will introduce similar rules on other main trails this year.

More Stories

Keep Reading

China's Long March 2F rocket, carrying three astronauts for the Shenzhou 20 manned space mission, heads for a space station, at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwestern China, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Spaceship carrying 3 Chinese astronauts docks with Tiangong space station in latest crew rotation

Disputed Kashmir witnesses deadliest attack on civilians in years, sparking fears of rising tensions

A new generation of Maasai warriors is born in Kenya

The Latest

Millicent Brown, right, and her daughter, Nova Brown, 5, pose for a photo outside their home at a public housing complex before school on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

When kids are evicted, they often lose both home and school

7m ago

Vancouver ramming attack suspect charged with murder as hundreds attend vigils for victims

9m ago

Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

13m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.