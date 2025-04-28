Breaking: Georgians are scared, thrilled about President Trump’s changes
A major power outage is reported in Spain and Portugal, including their capitals

6 minutes ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A major power outage has been reported in Spain and Portugal, including their capitals.

Spanish generator RedElectrica said Monday the Iberian peninsula was affected. It said the incident is being assessed and responded to.

It is rare to have such a widespread outage on the peninsula.

The countries have a combined population of over 50 million people. It was not immediately clear how many people are affected.

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE said a major power outage hit several regions of the country at around 12:30 p.m. local time, leaving its newsroom, Spain’s parliament in Madrid and metro stations across the country in the dark.

People in neighborhood WhatsApp chats in Barcelona and outskirts cities and towns also reported the outage.

In Portugal, a country of some 10.6 million people, the outage hit the capital, Lisbon, and surrounding areas, as well as northern and southern parts of the country.

Portuguese distributor E-Redes said the outage was due to “a problem with the European electricity system,” according to Portuguese newspaper Expresso.

The company said it was compelled to cut power in specific areas to stabilize the network, according to Expresso.

E-Redes said parts of France also were affected.

It was not possible to make calls on mobile phone networks, though some apps were working.

Unconfirmed news reports said the Lisbon subway stopped running. Traffic lights in the city center stopped working.

Headlights illuminate cobblestone streets in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, during an island-wide blackout, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a firefighter puts out a fire at ruined private houses following Russia's air raid in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

