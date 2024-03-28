BreakingNews
Okefenokee mining pause measure faces backlash in Georgia Senate
Nation & World News

A mail carrier was among 4 people killed in stabbings in a northern Illinois city

Authorities say a mail carrier was among four people killed when a man went on a stabbing rampage in a northern Illinois city
Police investigate stabbings that left several people dead and others injured, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Ill. A 22-year-old man is in police custody and was being questioned Wednesday afternoon, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police investigate stabbings that left several people dead and others injured, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Ill. A 22-year-old man is in police custody and was being questioned Wednesday afternoon, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)
By KATHLEEN FOODY, RICK CALLAHAN and COREY WILLIAMS – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A postal carrier was among four people killed when a man went on a stabbing rampage in a northern Illinois city, authorities said Thursday.

The attacks in Rockford on Wednesday also left seven people injured, including one in critical condition, and a 22-year-old suspect is in custody.

A 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were killed. Police said three of them died where they were attacked and a fourth died at a hospital. Authorities have not released the victims' names, but the United States Postal Inspection Service, a division of the United States Postal Service, confirmed Thursday that a letter carrier was among the dead.

“Postal inspectors are working with the Rockford Police Department in this investigation,” agency spokesperson Michael Martel said in an email.

Authorities have released little information about the suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by a Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy responding to a reported home invasion. A woman who identified herself as the suspect's sister declined to comment to The Associated Press.

Resident Vanessa Hy, told WREX-TV in Rockford that she witnessed the arrest.

“All of the sudden, we heard police run up on both sides of the house screaming, ‘Stop! Get down!’” Hy told the TV station. “Then they ran into the backyard and after a few minutes we saw them bringing the suspect down the driveway in handcuffs and he was very bloody.”

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said the suspect likely acted alone.

“We don’t believe there’s any other suspects that are on the run or at large at this particular time,” Redd said Wednesday. “Right now, we don’t have a clear motive as to what caused this individual to commit such a heinous crime.”

She said residents were being asked to review home surveillance footage for anything related to the attacks.

Redd said Rockford police received a medical call at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday followed by additional calls for police and paramedics. She said not all of the victims found at multiple addresses in the city had stab wounds and none was shot.

Rockford resident Cassandra Hernandez said her friend was among the victims, and that she mourns the loss of the mail carrier who neighbors believe was hit by a vehicle and stabbed.

"You never expect this here," Hernandez told the Rockford Register Star. "Just to think that it happened here, and we have such great neighbors and the mailman."

Three people injured in the attacks were being treated at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, where one was in critical condition and the two others were in fair condition, hospital spokesperson Paul Arco said Thursday.

The Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office have not responded to messages left Thursday seeking updates on the surviving victims’ conditions.

Sheriff Gary Caruana said Wednesday that the suspect was with a woman when he was arrested, and that the suspect had attacked her and a bystander.

“The young lady ran from him,” Caruana said. “She got some stab wounds in her hands and her face. She is in serious condition. One of the good Samaritans stopped to help her out. He did get some stab wounds. He is being checked out.”

Rockford, home to about 150,000 people, is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Chicago. Its economy was decimated by industrial change in the 1980s and now largely depends on manufacturing and healthcare.

Some residents bristle at the mention of a 2013 Forbes article classifying it as one of the country’s “most miserable cities,” that pointedly noted Rockford’s double-digit unemployment rate. Forbes and other media outlets have been more complimentary in recent years, noting the city's affordable cost of living and efforts to support local restaurants and entertainment venues.

But Rockford's police force, like many across the U.S., has reported increases in violent crime since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s violent crimes totals did drop by about 19%, according to the department’s annual report, but there were 20 murders compared to 15 in 2022.

The stabbings Wednesday came just days after a teenage employee was stabbed and killed inside a Walmart in the city.

The city of Rockford planned to hold a vigil for the victims Thursday afternoon hosted by local faith leaders.

___

Callahan reported from Indianapolis and Williams reported from Detroit. Associated Press researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed from New York.

In this image taken from video provided by WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation. law enforcement personnel work at the scene, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Ill., where four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois. Redd said that a suspect is in police custody and was being questioned. She said police did not know the motive. (WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image taken from video provided by WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation. emergency personnel work at the scene, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Ill., where four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois. Redd said that a suspect is in police custody and was being questioned. She said police did not know the motive. (WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image taken from video provided by WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd speaks with the media, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Ill. Authorities say four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois. Redd said that a suspect is in police custody and was being questioned. She said police did not know the motive. (WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police investigate stabbings Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Ill., that left several people dead and others injured. A 22-year-old man is in police custody and was being questioned Wednesday afternoon, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police tape surrounds many homes as police investigate a mass stabbing along the 2300 block of Holmes Street on March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Ill. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Home Depot buys SRS Distribution for $18.3B in huge play for home contractors

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Trump lawyer: Ex-president cannot be charged for false statements
28m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Okefenokee mining pause measure faces backlash in Georgia Senate
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Spring break air travel crowds pouring through Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Spring break air travel crowds pouring through Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC high school basketball all-state, all-metro teams
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden administration restores threatened species protections dropped by Trump
12m ago
Fallen crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison
14m ago
Kroger is closing 3 of its e-commerce fulfillment facilities in Texas and Florida
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Deadline pressure: Numbers illustrate how much your lawmakers cram into the last day
All-state and all-metro: Georgia high school basketball teams of the year
Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?