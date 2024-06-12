A magnitude 4.8 earthquake in southwestern South Korea cracks walls and leaves other minor damage

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake cracked walls, spilled items from store shelves and caused other minor damage in a fishing community in southwestern South Korea on Wednesday, but no injuries have been reported.

The earthquake in Buan, which had an estimated depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles), was the strongest detected in South Korea this year.

The National Fire Agency said it so far confirmed eight minor cases of property damage in Buan and the nearby city of Iksan, including cracked walls at homes and a warehouse, at least two broken wall tiles and at least one broken window. It was also strong enough to knock items off store shelves.