A loving dad and his injured son pay war's costs in Ukraine

Vitalii was wounded Aug. 25 on another section of the Donbas frontline, in Adviivka, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Bakhmut. The shell that struck his dugout set off other explosives. The blast tore a crater in Vitalii's skull that is as deep and broad as half a melon. His brain injuries were so severe that doctors doubted he'd show signs of consciousness again.

Now, Vitalii sometimes seems aware of his surroundings. He blinks. He can swallow. But he’s largely immobile.

Serhii refuses to give up on him.

“We are seeing some progress, getting back on our feet. This is my opinion," he says.

He spends hours at Vitalii's bedside, sharing news from the battlefields, reciting from books, and reading out messages of support.

They're sent by grateful Ukrainians who urge Vitalii to “Hold on to life! We really need you!” and say “You are strong! You will manage!”

Serhii says tears roll down Vitalii’s cheeks when he reads them to him. Other signs of improvement appeared in late December, when Vitalii started wiggling his toes, Serhii says. Vitalii also has started to frown, which Serhii interprets as meaning that his son is interested in what he's reading to him.

And recently, Serhii says, another breakthrough: audible responses from Vitalii.

“I’ve started asking him ‘Do you know who I am?’ And he answered ‘Dad’.”

Another of Vitalii's frequent visitors is Iryna Timofeyeva, a volunteer whose brainchild it was to collect messages of support.

"The love of the family, the attention of other people, very often helps the positive dynamics of the patient,” she says. “It is very important for the wounded that he is not alone. That is how he understands that he has to fight.”

Vitalii is, for now, alone in his ward, after other patients were transferred for rehabilitation elsewhere. But the beds around him are unlikely to stay empty for long, given the ferocity of the fighting in the Donbas. Vitalii's hospital in Chernihiv, north of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is among those where soldiers get long-term follow-up care after their wounds have been stabilized closer to the fronts.

Serhii feels that caring for his son is his contribution to the war effort.

“I will put him back on his feet. This is my dream,” he says.

Inclining to his son’s ear, he asks: “Ukraine will win, we will win, right?”

The answer is silence.

Efrem Lukatsky in Chernihiv and John Leicester in Paris contributed to this report.

