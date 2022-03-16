A look at the military assistance the US is giving Ukraine

Stephen Biddle, a professor of international affairs at Columbia University, said that although there is risk in providing Ukraine with weapons, it entails less risk than allowing NATO territory to be used for flying MiG fighters into Ukraine or for enforcing a no-fly zone. He noted that Germany did not attack the United States to prevent tanks, bombers and other weaponry from reaching Britain under the Lend Lease program in the years of World War II.

“Nothing about the Ukraine war is risk-free -- the issue is now balancing risks that cannot be avoided,” Biddle said. “The more lethal the arms we transfer the greater the risk, but there is also risk in allowing Putin to steamroller Ukraine.”

A look at what the U.S. is sending, according to the White House.

NEWLY PROMISED WEAPONS AND EQUIPMENT

— 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems

— 2,000 surface-to-air Javelin missiles, which can be shoulder-launched or fired from a launcher

— 1,000 light anti-armor weapons

— 6,000 AT-4 portable anti-tank weapons

— 100 Tactical unmanned systems, which offcials have said is the Switchblade, which is a small, so-called kamikaze drone, that explodes on impact.

— 100 grenade launchers

— 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns;

— More than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds;

— 25,000 sets of body armor and helmets

MILITARY EQUIPMENT ALREADY DELIVERED OR PROMISED

The U.S. has already delivered or promised $1.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. That includes:

— Over 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems

— About 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems

— Five Mi-17 helicopters

— Three patrol boats

— Four counter-artillery and counter-unmanned aerial system tracking radars

— Four counter-mortar radar systems

— 200 grenade launchers and ammunition

— 200 shotguns and 200 machine guns

— Nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition and over 1 million grenade, mortar, and artillery rounds

— 70 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) and other vehicles

— Secure communications, electronic warfare detection systems, body armor, helmets, and other tactical gear

— Military medical equipment to support treatment and combat evacuation

— Explosive ordnance disposal and demining equipment

— Satellite imagery and analysis capability