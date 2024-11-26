A look at the Israel-Hezbollah war, by the numbers

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has agreed to a ceasefire with Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants after nearly 14 months of cross-border fire that has dealt a heavy blow to both countries.

The ceasefire starts early Wednesday and calls for a two-month initial halt in fighting. It would require Hezbollah to end its armed presence in a broad swath of southern Lebanon, while Israeli troops would return to their side of the border. But implementation remains a major question mark.

The conflict began on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after Hamas attacked southern Israel, as Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas and Israel returned fire. Tens of thousands of people were displaced from both sides of the border.