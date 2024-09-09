Nation & World News

A look at some of the oldest religious leaders in the world

The top leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is celebrating a milestone birthday, his 100th
FILE - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson speaks during a news conference at the Temple Square South Visitors Center in Salt Lake City, on April 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson speaks during a news conference at the Temple Square South Visitors Center in Salt Lake City, on April 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

The top leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is celebrating a milestone birthday, his 100th.

Like the president of the Utah-based faith — commonly known as the Mormon church — leaders of religions worldwide commonly stay at the helm well past normal retirement age.

Counting Latter-day Saints

-100

Russell M. Nelson, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, turns 100 years old on Sept. 9, 2024.

-1924

This is Nelson's birth year.

—By year's end, the church had 597,861 members.

—In total, there were 1,685 congregations.

—There were 25 missions.

-2024

This is the centennial of Nelson's birth.

—Today, there are about 17.3 million Latter-day Saints.

—Church membership has grown 3.8% so far in 2024. Last year, the number of Latter-day Saints rose 1.5%.

—At the end of 2023, there were 31,490 congregations.

—There are 450 missions.

-6

Six of the 15 men in the Mormon church’s top leadership panels are 80 or older. President Nelson (100), Dallin Oaks (92), Henry B. Eyring (91), Jeffrey Holland (83), Dieter Uchtdorf (83), Quentin Cook (84).

Counting other faith traditions

-99

Alexandre do Nascimento, the archbishop emeritus of Luanda, Angola, is the oldest living Catholic cardinal. He was born March 1, 1925.

-94

Ali al-Sistani, the grand ayatollah who is the senior religious figure for the world’s 200 million Shia Muslims, is 94.

-93

In the Catholic Church, the oldest-serving pope ever was Leo XIII, who died in 1903 at age 93.

-89

The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan Buddhist leader, is 89.

-87

Pope Francis, the current leader of the Catholic Church, is 87.

-84

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who leads Eastern Orthodox Christians worldwide, is 84.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

FILE - President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Russell M. Nelson waves as he departs the church's twice-annual conference, April 7, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Mormon church's president, already the oldest in the faith's history, is turning 10019m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The AP Interview: East Timor's president says the pope's visit isn't time to dwell on...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pope to meet Papua New Guinea Catholics who embrace both Christianity and Indigenous...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Connecticut pastor elected president of nation's largest Black Protestant denomination
The Latest
Pope cheers East Timor's recovery while acknowledging a bishop's abuse scandal12m ago
Golden eagle attacks toddler and 3 others in Norway. Expert suspects a 'behavioral...17m ago
The Mormon church's president, already the oldest in the faith's history, is turning 10019m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show