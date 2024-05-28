A look at Pope Francis' comments about LGBTQ+ people

Here is a look at some of Francis' most noteworthy comments.

— July 30, 2013. During his first press conference, says "Who am I to judge?" when asked about a purportedly gay priest, signalling a more welcoming approach to LGBTQ+ Catholics.

— May 21, 2018: Tells a gay man "God made you like this and he loves you."

— Aug. 28, 2018: Vatican deletes from the official, online transcript of an in-flight press conference Francis' reference that young gay children might seek "psychiatric help."

— Nov. 2, 2020: Vatican clarifies pope's endorsement of legal protections for same-sex couples.

— Jan. 24, 2023: Declares in an Associated Press interview that " Being homosexual is not a crime."

— Jan. 28, 2023: Clarifies his comments to AP which implied that while homosexual activity was not a crime it is a sin in the eyes of the church. "When I said it is a sin, I was simply referring to Catholic moral teaching, which says that every sexual act outside of marriage is a sin."

— Aug. 24, 2023: During World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, leads a crowd of a half-million young people chanting "todos, todos, todos" (everyone, everyone, everyone) to emphasize that all are welcome in the Catholic Church.

— Oct. 21, 2023: Signs doctrine office document allowing transgender people to be baptized and serve as godparents.

— Dec. 19, 2023: Approves blessings for same-sex couples provided they don't resemble marriage, sparking fierce opposition from conservative bishops in Africa, Asia and elsewhere.

— March 25, 2024: Approves doctrinal document declaring gender-affirming surgery as a grave violation of human dignity, on par with abortion and euthanasia as practice that rejects God's plan for life.

— May 20, 2024: Francis reportedly says " there is already an air of faggotness" in seminaries, in closed-door comments to Italian bishops in reaffirming the church's ban on gay priests. He later apologized for causing offense.

AP researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed from New York.