Nvidia's stock market value rose $273 billion in a day. How it rose to AI prominence, by the numbers

$273 billion

The amount Nvidia Corp.’s market value increased on Thursday alone, according to FactSet. The previous record one-day jump was Meta Platform’s gain of $205 billion on Feb. 2 of this year. In other words, Nvidia's one-day gain is more than the total market values of market stalwarts Bank of America ($265 billion) and Coca-Cola ($263 billion). In all, just 26 of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 have market caps above $273 billion, including Nvidia.

$1.915 Trillion

Nvidia’s total market value as of the close of trading Thursday. It recently passed Amazon and Alphabet to become the third most valuable public company, behind Microsoft ($3.051 trillion) and Apple ($2.845 trillion). The company was valued at around $580 billion a year ago.

$60.9 billion

Revenue for the fiscal year ended Jan. 28, more than double Nvidia’s revenue for 2022 and about 6 times what it was five years ago. Wall Street expects Nvidia’s revenue to top $100 billion in fiscal 2025.

48.8%

That’s Nvidia’s net margin, or the percentage of revenue that gets turned in profit. Looked at another way, almost 50 cents of every $1 in revenue Nvidia took in last year went to its bottom line. By comparison, Apple’s net margin is 25.3% and Microsoft’s is 34.1%. Both those companies have significantly higher revenue than Nvidia, however.