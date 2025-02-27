A look at Louisiana's Mardi Gras festivities through the years

After a weekslong pre-Lenten bash — complete with elaborate parades that meander through New Orleans, shimmery beads tossed from floats, streets lined with costumed revelers, lavish balls and seafood boils — Louisiana's 2025 Carnival Season is approaching its grand conclusion.

Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday, which takes place March 4, marks the party’s climax and the end of Carnival Season on the Gulf Coast. The conclusion falls the day before Ash Wednesday and is seen as a final day of feasting and revelry before the solemnity of Lent.

Each year, along with Louisiana residents, more than a million visitors travel to New Orleans to partake in the city's world-famous Carnival celebrations.