Nation & World News

A look at how settlements have grown in the West Bank over the years

Israel has approved the largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in over three decades and advanced plans to build thousands of new settlement homes
Israelis have built more than 100 settlements in the West Bank since Israel captured the territory in 1967. (AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Israelis have built more than 100 settlements in the West Bank since Israel captured the territory in 1967. (AP Graphic)
By CALEB DIEHL and JOSEPH FEDERMAN – Associated Press
July 5, 2024

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has approved the largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in over three decades and advanced plans to build thousands of new settlement homes, according to Peace Now, an Israeli anti-settlement monitoring group. They are the latest steps by Israel's hard-line government meant to cement Israel's control over the territory and prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

This map shows the expansion of settlements and outposts from 1967 until now.

Half a century of settlements

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians seek all three areas for their future state. In 56 years, Israel has built well over 100 settlements scattered across the West Bank. Settlers also have built scores of tiny unauthorized outposts that are tolerated or even encouraged by the government. Some are later legalized.

Dwindling two-state prospects

The international community considers the settlements illegal or illegitimate, and the Palestinians say they are the main barrier to a lasting peace agreement.

But with more than 500,000 Israeli settlers living in the West Bank, it will be difficult – some say impossible – to partition the territory as part of a two-state solution.

____

Diehl reported from Seattle.

Israelis have built more than 100 settlements in the West Bank since Israel captured the territory in 1967. (AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israelis have built more than 100 settlements in the West Bank since Israel captured the territory in 1967. (AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israelis have built more than 100 settlements in the West Bank since Israel captured the territory in 1967. (AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Family establishes scholarship to honor young brothers killed in plane crash

Body of Atlanta teen recovered by divers on Tybee Island

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Lawsuit that alleged Georgia underfunded its public HBCUs quietly dropped

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Stroke of luck helps I-75 fruit stand cash in on Georgia’s beloved crop

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Stroke of luck helps I-75 fruit stand cash in on Georgia’s beloved crop

Credit: AP

Kamala Harris at Essence Festival makes case for Biden administration
The Latest

Credit: AP

A Ukrainian drone triggers warehouse explosions in Russia as a war of attrition grinds on
10m ago
Beryl bears down on Texas, where it is expected to hit after regaining hurricane strength
25m ago
France is voting in key elections that could see a historic far-right win or a hung...
41m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back
All eyes on Kamala Harris as pressure mounts for Biden to step aside
Braves Dispatch: Where do the Braves stand? Let’s talk about it