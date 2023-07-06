A long-unidentified murder victim in Canada was a Tennessee spa owner who went to Montreal in 1975

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Police say a woman found dead in eastern Ontario 48 years ago has been identified as a Tennessee spa owner who disappeared on a trip to Montreal

TORONTO (AP) — A woman found dead in eastern Ontario 48 years ago has been identified as a Tennessee spa owner who disappeared on a trip to Montreal, and a Florida man who knew her has been charged in her murder, police said Wednesday.

The woman had been known for decades only as the “Nation River Lady” after the remains were found on May 3, 1975, floating in the Nation River, a short distance from a highway bridge near Casselman, Ontario.

Technology that uses DNA to find genetic matches led to identifying her as Jewell Parchman Langford, Ontario Provincial Police said at a news conference.

Detective Inspector Daniel Nadeau said the 48-year-old woman was a well-known member of the business community in Jackson, Tennessee, who co-owned a spa with her ex-husband.

She had travelled to Montreal in April 1975 and never returned home.

“At that time, her family in Tennessee had reported her missing,” said Nadeau. “While I cannot get into the specifics that will be entered at trial, I can tell you that the accused and the victim were known to each other.”

Rodney Nichols, 81, of Hollywood, Florida, was charged with murder last year, but the charge was not announced at the time so as to not jeopardize his extradition from the United States. Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported that Nichols has yet to appear in court in connection with the charge and has not entered a plea.

Police say Langford's case was the first use in Canada of genetic forensic technology to identify a victim.

Other methods of identification, including creating a 3D facial approximation of her in 2017, were tried but had no success.

The Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto obtained a new DNA profile of the victim in 2019. The data was sent to a lab in California where matches were made to two individuals in a family DNA tree.

The DNA Doe Project, which works to identify victims in cold cases, said Ontario police contacted them for help and the victim's DNA profile was uploaded to genetic genealogy databases in 2020. The organization's volunteers identified Langford as a likely candidate within a few weeks.

Ontario's chief coroner, Dr. Dirk Huyer, said the DNA profile was used to help establish possible connections between the victim and others.

DNA samples were then obtained from the surviving relatives of Langford, including her nieces, Huyer said.

Police say Langford’s remains were repatriated to the United States in 2022 and a memorial service and burial were held for her.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting9h ago

Atlanta ‘mastermind’ behind $10M Amazon fraud gets 16-year prison sentence
6h ago

Credit: Ben Margot/AP

Lin Wood, outspoken Trump defender and libel lawyer, gives up law license
7h ago

Changes to test for U.S. citizenship coming | Can you pass this quiz?
10h ago

Changes to test for U.S. citizenship coming | Can you pass this quiz?
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of girl found decaying in DeKalb closet released from hospital, jailed
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier...
5m ago
Cowser a hit in his MLB debut as Kremer pitches the scuffling Orioles past the Yankees...
6m ago
Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine, kills 3 people and wounds more, mayor says
10m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
16h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
17h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top