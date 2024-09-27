Nation & World News

A list of Maggie Smith's film appearances

Maggie Smith, who died Friday aged 89, appeared in dozens of films over more than 60 years
LONDON (AP) — Maggie Smith, who died Friday aged 89, appeared in dozens of films over more than 60 years. Roles ranged from her iconic turn in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" to her Professor Minerva McGonagall in seven Harry Potter films, and films from Shakespeare's "Othello" to the animated "Gnomeo & Juliet."

Here is a list of Smith's films.

“Nowhere to Go,” 1958

“Go to Blazes,” 1962

“The V.I.P.s,” 1963

“The Pumpkin Eater,” 1964

“Othello,” 1965

“Young Cassidy,” 1965

“The Honey Pot,” 1967

“Hot Millions,” 1968

“The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,” 1969

“Oh! What a Lovely War,” 1969

“Travels with My Aunt,” 1972

“Love and Pain and the Whole Damn Thing,” 1973

“Murder by Death,” 1976

“Death on the Nile,” 1978

“California Suite,” 1978

“Quartet,” 1981

“Clash of the Titans,” 1981

“Evil Under the Sun,” 1982

“The Missionary,” 1982

“Better Late Than Never,” 1983

“A Private Function,” 1984

“Lily in Love,” 1984

“A Room with a View,” 1985

“The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne,” 1987

“Hook,” 1991

“Sister Act,” 1992

“Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” 1993

“The Secret Garden,” 1993

“Richard III,” 1995

“The First Wives Club,” 1996

“Washington Square,” 1997

“Curtain Call,” 1999

“The Last September,” 1999

“Tea with Mussolini,” 1999

“Gosford Park, 2001

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” 2001

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” 2002

“Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood,” 2002

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” 2004

“Ladies in Lavender,” 2004

“Keeping Mum,” 2005

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” 2005

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” 2007

“Becoming Jane, “ 2007

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” 2009

“From Time to Time,” 2009

“Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang,” 2010

“Gnomeo & Juliet,” 2011

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” 2011

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” 2012

“Quartet,” 2012

“My Old Lady,” 2014

“The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” 2015

“The Lady in the Van,” 2015

“Gnomeo & Juliet 2: Sherlock Gnomes,” 2018

“Downton Abbey,” 2019

“A Boy Called Christmas,” 2021

“Downton Abbey: A New Era,” 2022

“The Miracle Club,” 2023

TV films

“Much Ado About Nothing,” 1967

“The Millionairess,” 1972

“Memento Mori,” 1992

“Suddenly, Last Summer,” 1993

“All the King’s Men,” 1999

“My House in Umbria,” 2003

“Capturing Mary,” 2007

