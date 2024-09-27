A list of Maggie Smith's film appearances

LONDON (AP) — Maggie Smith, who died Friday aged 89, appeared in dozens of films over more than 60 years. Roles ranged from her iconic turn in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" to her Professor Minerva McGonagall in seven Harry Potter films, and films from Shakespeare's "Othello" to the animated "Gnomeo & Juliet."

Here is a list of Smith's films.

“Nowhere to Go,” 1958