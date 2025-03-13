'A legacy that is unmatched:' Tributes pour in for longtime Arizona congressman Raúl Grijalva

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and a slew of members of Congress were among those paying tribute to Arizona Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva Thursday after the announcement of his death at age 77. "Congressman Grijalva was not just my colleague, but my friend. As another Latino working in public service, I can say from experience that he served as a role model to many young people across the Grand Canyon State. He spent his life as a voice for equality. In Congress, I was proud to see firsthand his leadership as chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee as he stood up for Arizona's water rights, natural beauty, and Tribes." — Democratic U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, posted on X. —"There are truly no words that can capture the deep gratitude I feel for his tireless efforts on behalf of the tribal communities across Arizona. He was a champion who answered the call of those who had often been overlooked and unheard. In a world where such calls can be easy to ignore, Rep. Grijalva was always there to lift those voices." — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren on X.

— "AZ lost a giant today. Congressman Raul Grijalva dedicated his life to fighting for the people of Arizona. From standing up for working families, Indigenous communities, and clean air and water — Raul leaves a legacy that is unmatched. I am thinking of his family and loved ones." — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, on X. —"My deepest condolences to the Grijalva family during this difficult time. Representative Grijalva was a dedicated public servant who served his community and country for decades. He fought hard for fair immigration policies and to tackle the climate crisis our generation is facing. His passing leaves a huge void in Southern Arizona and beyond." — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, a Democrat, in a statement. —"The Congressman was always very kind to me— he had a great sense of humor. As a fellow animal lover, we often found ourselves working together on animal protection issues. To his daughters Adelita, Raquel, and Marisa, and his wife, Ramona, I send my deepest condolences." — U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, a Republican from Arizona, on X. —"I am heartbroken by the news of Congressman Raul Grijalva's passing. For climate justice, economic justice, health justice—Raul fought fearlessly for change. We served a decade together on the Natural Resources Committee, and I will forever be grateful for his leadership and partnership." — U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, on X. —"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Raúl Grijalva. Throughout his years in Congress, he was a steadfast advocate for his constituents and a dedicated public servant. I had the privilege of working alongside him on matters impacting Puerto Rico, and while we often approached issues from different perspectives, his passion for service and his respect for dialogue were undeniable." — Jenniffer González, governor of Puerto Rico, on X. —"Deeply saddened by the passing of my friend Raúl Grijalva. A true champion for Arizona, our environment, and working people. His leadership, kindness, and fight for justice will be deeply missed by many. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones." — U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, a Democrat from Massachusetts, on X. —"I'm devastated to hear of the passing of my colleague Raul Grijalva. He was a fighter for Arizonans and a champion for Indigenous communities and our planet. We will all miss him dearly. My thoughts are with his family, friends, loved ones, and constituents." — U.S. Rep. Yassamin Ansari, a Democrat from Phoenix, in a statement.