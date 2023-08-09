A lawmaker in the Bahamas has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and issuing death threats

A lawmaker in the Bahamas has been charged with sexual assault and issuing death threats in a case involving a 35-year-old woman
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A lawmaker in the Bahamas was charged Wednesday with sexual assault and issuing death threats in a case involving a 35-year-old woman.

Kirk Cornish, who represents North Abaco, said in a statement that the allegations were “totally false” and that he would prove his innocence.

“The facts will show that this was a breakup that was manipulated and exploited for political reasons,” he said.

Cornish resigned Tuesday as secretary of Parliament at the request of Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, who said that the director of public prosecutions found sufficient evidence to file charges against the 48-year-old politician.

The alleged incident occurred in April, according to a police statement.

