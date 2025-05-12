Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The PKK Kurdish militant group will disband and disarm as part of a peace initiative with Turkey

A Kurdish militant group announced a historic decision Monday to disband and disarm as part of a new peace initiative with Turkey, after four decades of armed conflict
FILE - Youngsters hold a photograph of the jailed leader of the rebel Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, Abdullah Ocalan as they gather to watch live on a tv screen a Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM, delegation members releasing an statement from Ocalan, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Metin Yoksu, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Youngsters hold a photograph of the jailed leader of the rebel Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, Abdullah Ocalan as they gather to watch live on a tv screen a Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM, delegation members releasing an statement from Ocalan, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Metin Yoksu, File)
Updated 20 minutes ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Kurdish militant group announced a historic decision Monday to disband and disarm as part of a new peace initiative with Turkey, after four decades of armed conflict.

The decision by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, was announced by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group. It comes days after it convened a party congress in northern Iraq.

In February, PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned on an island near Istanbul since 1999, urged his group to convene a congress and formally decide to disband, marking a pivotal step toward ending the decadeslong conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since the 1980s.

On March 1, the PKK announced a unilateral ceasefire, but attached conditions, including the creation of a legal framework for peace negotiations.

The group has led an armed insurgency since 1984 that has left claimed tens of thousands of lives. It is listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies.

Firat news said the congress “decided to dissolve the PKK’s organizational structure and the end armed struggle, with the practical implementation of this process to be led and overseen by (Ocalan.) As a result, activities carried out under the name ‘PKK’ were formally terminated.”

Congress assessed that the PKK’s struggle had “brought the Kurdish issue to the point of resolution through democratic politics, thus completing its historical mission.”

FILE - Lawmaker of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democracy Party Sirri Sureyya Onder speaks to the media after talks with Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 15, 2015. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

FILE - Rapper Sean "Puffy" Combs, center, speaks to the media outside of court in New York after his assault case was postponed on June 24, 1999. (AP Photo/Lynsey Addario, File)

Credit: AP

A timeline of the rise and fall of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

1m ago

After days of heavy firefights, calm reported along Indian and Pakistan borders

8m ago

Middle East latest: Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter kills at least 16 people in Gaza

28m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. (AJC file photos)

Credit: AJC

Kemp’s Senate snub shakes up Georgia politics

Democrat Jon Ossoff readies for a fight as Republicans confront a Senate race without Brian Kemp.

Families scramble to vacate hotel abruptly shut down by city of Roswell

The city of Roswell shut down the Economy Hotel due to unsafe living conditions discovered after police arrested six men accused of sex trafficking at the hotel.

From Chicago to the Vatican: Cobb man says classmate turned pope had ‘aura’

Cobb man texted congratulations to his grade school friend for his exciting promotion. The thank you message was signed by name and by new job title: Pope Leo XIV