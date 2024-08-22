A Japanese woman who loves bananas is now the world's oldest person

TOKYO (AP) — Tomiko Itooka, a Japanese woman, became the world's oldest living person at age 116, following the death of 117-year-old Maria Branyas, according to the Guinness World Records.

Her age and birthdate — May 23, 1908 — were confirmed by the Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, and put her at the top of its World Supercentenarian Rankings List.

Itooka lives in a nursing home in the city of Ashiya, a city in Hyogo Prefecture that also confirmed her birthdate. She assumed the title of world's oldest person after Branyas' family announced the 117-year-old's death Tuesday. Guinness confirmed Itooka's new status on Thursday.