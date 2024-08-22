A Japanese woman who loves bananas is now the world's oldest person

Nation & World News

Tomiko Itooka is now the world's oldest living person at age 116
By AYAKA MCGILL and YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Tomiko Itooka, a Japanese woman, became the world's oldest living person at age 116, following the death of 117-year-old Maria Branyas, according to the Guinness World Records.

Her age and birthdate — May 23, 1908 — were confirmed by the Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, and put her at the top of its World Supercentenarian Rankings List.

Itooka lives in a nursing home in the city of Ashiya, a city in Hyogo Prefecture that also confirmed her birthdate. She assumed the title of world's oldest person after Branyas' family announced the 117-year-old's death Tuesday. Guinness confirmed Itooka's new status on Thursday.

When told about her becoming the oldest person, she replied, “Thank you,” a phrase she also relays often to the caretakers at her home.

Itooka celebrated her birthday three months ago, receiving flowers, a cake and a card from the mayor. Every morning, she has a popular yogurt-flavored drink called Calpis. Her favorite food is bananas.

Born in Osaka, Itooka was a volleyball player in high school. She married at 20, and had two daughters and two sons, according to Guinness.

Itooka managed the office of her husband’s textile factory during World War II. She lived alone in Nara after her husband died in 1979, before entering the nursing home. She climbed the 3,067-meter (10,062-foot) Mount Ontake twice, and enjoyed long hikes even after she turned 100.

