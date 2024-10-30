A hotel collapses in Argentina and leaves 1 dead and several trapped

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A 10-story hotel under renovation in Argentina collapsed Tuesday, leaving one person dead and at least seven trapped in the debris, authorities said.

Firefighters searching for survivors rescued a woman who was alive from the rubble of the Dubrovnik Hotel in Villa Gesell, a coastal city 217 miles (350 km) south of the capital Buenos Aires.

A prosecutor opened an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse, but Villa Gesell's municipality said in a press release that the hotel was undergoing a renovation without the proper permits.