A horse loose on a flight to Belgium forces a cargo jet back to New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A cargo jet headed to Belgium from New York had to turn around mid-flight after a horse escaped its stall and got loose in the hold, according to air traffic control audio.

The Boeing 747 operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic had just started its flight across the Atlantic Ocean on Nov. 9 when the pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had escaped its stall.

"We don't have a problem as of flying-wise but we need to return, return back to New York. We cannot get the horse back secured," the pilot said on air traffic control recordings made by the site LiveATC.net and compiled by the site You Can See ATC.