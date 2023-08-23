A Hong Kong court refused to ban a protest song. Now the government has been allowed to appeal

The Hong Kong government has been given the green light to appeal a court’s refusal to ban a protest song
National & World News
By KANIS LEUNG – Associated Press
2 hours ago
X

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government was given the green light on Wednesday to appeal a court's refusal to ban a protest song, after government lawyers cited national security concerns.

"Glory to Hong Kong" was often sung by demonstrators during months of anti-government protests in 2019. It was later mistakenly played as the city's anthem at international sporting events.

The court’s decision in July not to ban the song was a setback for Hong Kong leaders seeking to crack down on dissent.

Government lawyers sought an appeal, arguing that if the executive authority considered a measure necessary, the court allow it, unless it considered it will have no effect.

The lawyers' arguments raised concerns over Hong Kong's judicial independence, which was promised to be keep intact after the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Judge Anthony Chan on Wednesday granted the government permission to appeal against his previous ruling, but insisted the grant of an interlocutory injunction banning the song is a matter for the court to decide.

The government went to the court in June after Google resisted pressure to display China's national anthem as the top result in searches for the city's anthem instead of "Glory to Hong Kong."

Critics have warned that granting the request to prohibit the broadcast or distribution of the song would add to a decline in civil liberties since Beijing launched a crackdown following the 2019 protests. They said granting the court order might disrupt the operations of tech giants and hurt the city’s appeal as a business center.

The proposed ban would target anyone who uses the song to advocate for the separation of Hong Kong from China. The government also is seeking to ban any actions using the song to incite others to commit secession and insult the national anthem, including online.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

First mug shots in Trump Georgia election case released7h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta’s heat threatens everyone. But one group is especially at-risk
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA immunity for cancer
1h ago

TORPY: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
1h ago

TORPY: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
1h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pakistani children rescued from a broken cable car say they repeatedly feared they would...
7m ago
Tropical Storm Franklin nears Haiti and the Dominican Republic, bringing fears of floods...
15m ago
Zimbabwe votes as the president known as 'the crocodile' seeks a second and final term
16m ago
Featured

Credit: File photo

Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
19h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
21h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top