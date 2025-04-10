Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A helicopter has crashed in the Hudson River off Manhattan, authorities say

A helicopter crashed Thursday into the Hudson River off Manhattan, authorities said
Updated 1 minute ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A helicopter crashed Thursday into the Hudson River just off Manhattan, authorities said.

The fire department said it received a report of a helicopter in the water at 3:17 p.m.

Videos posted on social media showed the aircraft mostly submerged, upside down in the water.

The fire department said it had units on scene performing rescue operations. Multiple rescue boats were seen on video circling the aircraft.

The rescue craft were near a site close to the Manhattan waterfront, near the end of a long maintenance pier for one of the ventilation towers for the Holland Tunnel.

