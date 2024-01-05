A group representing TikTok, Meta and X sues Ohio over new law limiting kids' use of social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies sued Ohio on Friday over a pending law that requires children to get parental consent to use social media apps.

The law was part of an $86.1 billion state budget bill that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law in July. It's set to take effect Jan. 15. The administration pushed the measure as a way to protect children's mental health, with Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted saying at the time that social media was "intentionally addictive" and harmful to kids.

The NetChoice trade group filed its lawsuit against GOP Attorney General Dave Yost in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. It seeks to block the law from taking effect.