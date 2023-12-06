A group of Norwegian unions says it will act against Tesla in solidarity with its Swedish colleagues

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A conglomerate of unions in Norway said Wednesday it will take action against Tesla in solidarity with its Swedish colleagues, who are demanding that the Texas-based automaker sign a collective bargaining agreement.

Jørn Eggum, the head of Fellesforbundet, or the United Federation of Trade Unions, said if Tesla doesn't accept the demand from Sweden's powerful metalworkers' union IF Metall by Dec. 20, "we will proceed with the implementation of boycott actions." Fellesforbundet is organizing, among others, employees in car repair workshops.

“This is a clear signal to Tesla that they cannot transport Swedish Teslas through Norway,” Eggum said, adding it was too early to say exactly which measures will be implemented. If they attempt it anyway, “it will be met with actions, and we will take the measures necessary to make this work.”