A green comet likely is breaking apart and won't be visible to the naked eye

Scientists say a newly discovered green comet likely has broken apart and won't be visible to the naked eye
By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN – Associated Press
55 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A newly discovered green comet tracked by telescopes has likely broken apart as it swung by the sun, dashing hopes of a naked-eye spectacle.

Comet SWAN, hailing from the Oort Cloud beyond Pluto, has been visible through telescopes and binoculars over the past few weeks with its streaming tail, but experts said it may not have survived its recent trip past the sun and is fading fast.

“We'll soon be left with just a dusty rubble pile,” astrophysicist Karl Battams with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory said in an email.

Comets are balls of frozen gas and dust from billions of years ago. Every so often, a comet passes through the inner solar system.

“These are relics from when the solar system first formed,” said Jason Ybarra, director of the West Virginia University Planetarium and Observatory.

The newest comet was discovered by amateur astronomers, who spied it in photos taken by a camera on a spacecraft operated by NASA and the European Space Agency to study the sun.

The comet won't swing close to Earth like Tsuchinshan-Atlas did last year. Other notable flybys included Neowise in 2020 and Hale-Bopp and Hyakutake in the 1990s.

The comet, also designated C/2025 F2, would have been visible just after dark slightly north of where the sun set. Its green color would have been difficult to see with the naked eye.

This might have been the object’s first ever trip past the sun, making it particularly vulnerable to breaking apart, Battams said. After its flyby, what's left of the comet will disappear into the outer reaches of the solar system, past where scientists think it came from.

“It’s going to go so far out that we have no idea if it’s ever going to return,” said Battams.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

