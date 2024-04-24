Nation & World News

A Greek lawmaker faces criminal charges following a brawl in parliament

Greece’s parliamentary speaker says he will seek criminal charges against a lawmaker who allegedly punched a colleague during a debate
5 minutes ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliamentary speaker said that he would seek criminal charges against a lawmaker who allegedly punched a colleague during a debate on Wednesday.

The member of parliament, who hasn't been named, was suspended for 15 days after the fight, which occurred just outside the debate chamber and was witnessed by several colleagues.

“We can indict the perpetrator of this vile and barbaric attack, to charge him with a felony under a fast-track procedure,” Speaker Constantine Tassoulas said.

“Parliamentary immunity applies to misdemeanors, but not felonies,” he said, adding that he had instructed parliament’s police department to escort the lawmaker to prosecuting authorities.

The brawl occurred hours before Greece’s Supreme Court is due to publish a list of political parties that will fulfil the requirements to field candidates in the June 9 European Parliament election.

The court will consider a petition by three political parties to exclude the far-right Spartans party over its alleged ties to the extreme right Golden Dawn, whose leading members were jailed in 2020 as members of a criminal organization.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The race for Georgia’s 3rd District is a new test of Donald Trump’s mettle2h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Historic fire station to be revamped with federal funding
2h ago

Credit: Steve Epstein

OPINION
RHONE: 250,000 miles later, EV driver spreads gospel of going gas-free
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta’s spring housing market: Peak demand, limited supply
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta’s spring housing market: Peak demand, limited supply
2h ago

Credit: GPB/Atlanta Press Club

OPINION
MURPHY: Bring on the empty lecterns - more incumbents refuse debates
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Cisco Systems joins Microsoft, IBM in Vatican pledge to ensure ethical use and...
19m ago
Top Russian military official appears in court on bribery charges
31m ago
Australian police arrest 7 alleged teen extremists linked to stabbing of a bishop in a...
36m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in Middle Georgia creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI...
Lifting each other: Georgia athlete heads for the Olympics with father at side
Follow updates as NY testimony resumes in Donald Trump hush money case