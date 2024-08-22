A German warship blasted the Darth Vader theme on the Thames. 'No deeper message,' Navy says.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Navy says there was "no deeper message” in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March — Darth Vader's theme song in the “Star Wars” films — from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London this week.

A bystander captured the spectacle Monday on video, which quickly went viral on social media. The song selection made waves across Europe. The warship was in the area for training and dropped anchor in London for a normal supply stop, the German Navy said.

"The commander can choose the music freely," the Navy said in a statement Thursday. “The choice of music has no deeper message.”