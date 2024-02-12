A frustrated Travis Kelce bumps Andy Reid, knocks the 65-year-old Chiefs coach back a few steps

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A frustrated Travis Kelce bumped Andy Reid on the sideline, knocking the 65-year-old Kansas City Chiefs coach a few steps back after teammate Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the red zone during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kelce, with girlfriend Taylor Swift watching from a suite, ran over to Reid and screamed at him after the fumble. CBS reported that Kelce was angry that he wasn't on the field for the play and yelled at Reid to keep him in the game.

The Chiefs gained just 16 yards on their first two possessions and trailed the San Francisco 49ers 3-0 when Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman hooked up on a dazzling play.