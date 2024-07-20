A French alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer, suspected of targeting Olympic torch, sentenced to 2 years

The prosecutor’s office said his alleged comments that triggered the probe by its unit, dedicated to fighting online hate, didn’t specifically target the Paris Olympics, which kick off with a high-security opening ceremony on Friday.

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Wednesday anti-terror police detained the man and that he was an alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer suspected of "a willingness to intervene during a stage, evidently, of the torch relay.”

The relay is nearing the end of its months-long trip around France and overseas French territories before the Games' opening.

Darmanin, who is staying on in a caretaker role at the interior ministry until a new government is formed in the wake of legislative elections earlier this month, said the suspect has previously been flagged by police “for ultra-right ideas, which can be termed neo-Nazi."

“We know that he had, a priori, a desire to hit political targets or people with immigrant backgrounds,” he said.

The French capital's security operation for its first Olympic Games in a century involves up to 45,000 police and gendarmes, plus a 10,000-strong military force that is patrolling streets and sites in the Paris region and carrying out other security missions.