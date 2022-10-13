A flirt? Concerns about juror in case tied to Whitmer plot

The trial has lasted eight days so far, including six days of testimony by an FBI agent.

“Since the start of the trial — and we're prepared to offer sworn testimony on this from two different witnesses — there's been nonverbal communication” between a juror and Bellar, said Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin.

He suggested that Bellar sent a signal Wednesday by clenching his fists and shaking them in an “affirmative way.”

But Bellar’s attorney, Andrew Kirkpatrick, said that was a misinterpretation: Bellar was excited because the lawyer had offered him Skittles candy for his birthday.

“Maybe she likes him. Maybe she doesn’t like him,” Kirkpatrick said of the juror. “There’s no way of telling what’s in a juror’s mind and what exactly she’s doing or thinking.”

Musico’s attorney, Kareem Johnson, said claims of flirtatious behavior are “just sexist.”

“This is a juror that both sides agreed upon,” he said. “She is supposed to judge the witnesses and judge the defendants. She’s got to look over here.”

___

White reported from Detroit.

Credit: J. Scott Park Credit: J. Scott Park