A firefighting helicopter crashed in Southern California while fighting a blaze, officials say

A firefighting helicopter crashed in Southern California while fighting a blaze in Riverside County
National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X

CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — A firefighting helicopter crashed in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said.

The helicopter was performing work under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said.

Sheriff's deputies responded at 7:20 p.m. PDT to an air emergency in the area of Pipeline Road and Apache trail as crews were battling the Broadway fire near Cabazon, according to a post by the Riverside County Sheriff's office on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department is still investigating the crash and whether other aircraft were involved, Cordova said.

Details were not immediately available on the number of injuries or fatalities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Alpharetta neighborhoods, mayor says9h ago

Credit: AP

In series loss to Cubs, Braves not as crisp as expected
7h ago

Credit: AP

Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021
2h ago

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE
Greyhound bus carrying over 30 people crashes on Georgia interstate; 13 injured
9h ago

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE
Greyhound bus carrying over 30 people crashes on Georgia interstate; 13 injured
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 arrested in case of South Dakota woman last seen in Atlanta area 7 years ago
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Niger's junta shuts airspace, accuses nations of plans to invade as regional deadline...
8m ago
Tens of thousands of young scouts to leave South Korean world jamboree as storm Khanun...
19m ago
Rahul Gandhi, Indian opposition leader, reinstated as lawmaker days after top court's...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why Travis d’Arnaud, who reached 10 years service time, means so much to Braves
A creek runs through it: State park a hidden gem in North Georgia
PATRICIA MURPHY
In Jason Aldean’s Georgia hometown, they’re trying everything
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top