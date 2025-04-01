A fireball from a burst gas pipeline in Malaysia injures 145 people

Breaking: Judge dismisses election security case but voices ‘concerns’ about Georgia’s voting computers
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A fireball that erupted from a burst gas pipeline soared into the sky outside Malaysia's largest city and injured 145 people as it burned for several hours before being put out, authorities said Tuesday.

National oil company Petronas said the fire started at one of its gas pipelines outside Kuala Lumpur. The inferno caused 20-story flames and a huge crater in an empty area near a residential neighborhood.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad was quoted by the New Straits Times daily as saying 145 people including three children were injured. He said 67 people were still being treated at public hospitals, mostly for second and third-degree burns, while 37 others sought treatment from clinics and private hospitals.

The fire department said the fire damaged 190 houses and 148 cars.

Investigations were underway into the cause of the fire. Authorities said homes within 290 meters (yards) of the site will remain off-limits for now.

“There is a lot of damage across housing areas,” said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who visited affected residents and announced financial aid for victims. He told them the government and Petronas will be responsible for repairing affected homes, which could take months.

Some residents said they felt a strong tremor, and homes shook.

Lee Weng Ken, whose left leg was burned, said the ceiling of his house collapsed.

“I rushed out of my house but fell and suffered burns due to the heat from the blaze,” he told Bernama.

Another victim who only wanted to be known as Andy told Bernama he ran out of his home with his children when they felt tremors and saw the fire about 100 meters away.

“My 18-year-old daughter injured her foot when she fell while climbing the fence due to the heat," he said.

A massive fire burns after a gas pipeline burst on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Putra Heights in Puchong, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Residents watch a fire in Putra Heights in central Selangor state, Malaysia, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Amir Afiq)

Residents watch a colossal fire erupt due to a burst gas pipe in Putra Heights in central Selangor state, Malaysia, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Amir Afiq)

A massive fire burns after a gas pipeline burst on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Putra Heights in Puchong, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A colossal fire erupts due to a burst gas pipe in Putra Heights in central Selangor state , Malaysia, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo)

This picture provided by the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department shows a fire caused by a burst gas pipe on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Putra Heights in Puchong, Malaysia. (Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department via AP)

In this photo provided by Malaysia Prime Minister Office, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center in light blue, walks with local officials to visit the site after a gas pipeline burst in Putra Heights in Puchong, Malaysia, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Malaysia Prime Minister Office via AP)

