A fire severely damages the historic First Baptist Dallas church sanctuary

A fire all but destroyed the historic church sanctuary at First Baptist Dallas, sending smoke billowing over the city but causing no deaths or injuries, Dallas firefighters said.

The fire in the Texas Historic Landmark, a Victorian-style red brick church built in 1890, was reported about 6:30 p.m. Friday, and contained about three hours later, firefighters said.

"We think it may have started in the basement and then gone on to the second floor but until we clear it out and do an investigation we won't know" the cause, interim Fire Chief Justin Ball told KDFW-TV.