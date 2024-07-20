Breaking: Thousands stuck at Atlanta airport overnight. Travel mess could last days
Nation & World News

A fire severely damages the historic First Baptist Dallas church sanctuary

Firefighters in Texas have contained a fire that all but destroyed the historic church sanctuary at First Baptist Dallas
Firefighters battle a fire at First Baptist Dallas church on Friday, July 19, 2024, in Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters battle a fire at First Baptist Dallas church on Friday, July 19, 2024, in Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
1 minute ago

A fire all but destroyed the historic church sanctuary at First Baptist Dallas, sending smoke billowing over the city but causing no deaths or injuries, Dallas firefighters said.

The fire in the Texas Historic Landmark, a Victorian-style red brick church built in 1890, was reported about 6:30 p.m. Friday, and contained about three hours later, firefighters said.

"We think it may have started in the basement and then gone on to the second floor but until we clear it out and do an investigation we won't know" the cause, interim Fire Chief Justin Ball told KDFW-TV.

A fire department spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call for comment Saturday morning.

"We are grateful that no one was injured ... and are thankful for the first responders who helped contain the fire to our historic sanctuary," senior Pastor Robert Jeffress said. "We just had 2,000 children and volunteers on campus for Vacation Bible School earlier in the day."

The evangelical megachurch, with 16,000 members, now holds its main services in a modern worship center next door to the historic sanctuary. Jeffress, a close supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, told WFAA-TV that he intends to hold services there on Sunday.

Firefighters battle a fire at First Baptist Dallas church on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fire burns inside the First Baptist Dallas church on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at First Baptist Dallas church on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at First Baptist Dallas church on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at First Baptist Dallas church on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The First Baptist Dallas church's steeple stands as firefighters battle a fire at the church Friday, July 19, 2024, in Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at First Baptist Dallas church on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters respond to a fire at First Baptist Dallas church on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fani Willis’ marquee cases against Donald Trump and Young Thug are thrown into chaos

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia politicians are wrestling with a presidential race at a crossroads
54m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Black churches are seeing the uncertainty of the Democratic Party dampen voter enthusiasm

Credit: AP

Moon fests, moon movie and even a full moon mark 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing

Credit: AP

Moon fests, moon movie and even a full moon mark 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Atlanta one of six finalists in bid to host Sundance Film Festival
The Latest
2024 Election Latest: Growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers call for Biden to drop...
12m ago
For Palestinian athletes, the Olympics is about more than sports
16m ago
TECH OUTAGE LATEST
Airlines rush to get back on track after global tech disruption
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates