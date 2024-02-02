BreakingNews
FRIDAY’S WEATHER | GA’s groundhog Gen. Beauregard Lee predicts an early spring
Nation & World News

A fire set off by a gas explosion in Kenya kills at least 3 people and injures more than 270 others

A truck loaded with liquid petroleum gas cylinders has exploded and set off a late-night inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenya’s capital
By TOM ODULA – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A truck loaded with liquid petroleum gas cylinders exploded and set off a late-night inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, killing at least three people and injuring more than 270, officials said Friday, with the death toll expected to rise.

At least 24 people were critically injured, the Kenya Red Cross said.

The truck was parked inside a gas cylinder storage and filling site that had multiple applications to operate there rejected last year because it was too close to residential areas, Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority said, raising questions over whether the site was operating illegally.

Witnesses said they heard a sound they suspected to be gas leaking from inside the storage site before at least two explosions and the massive fire, which broke out at around 11.30 p.m. Thursday. A huge fireball lit up the night sky.

Many residents were likely inside their homes when the fire reached their houses in the Mradi area of the Nairobi neighborhood of Embakasi, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said.

A flying gas cylinder set off a fire that burned down a nearby garment and textile warehouse, Mwaura said. Several other vehicles and businesses were damaged by the blaze.

Cell phone videos taken by witnesses showed the fireball erupting after an explosion right next to some apartment buildings. People were heard screaming.

At the scene after daybreak, several houses and shops were burned out. The roof of a four-story residential building about 200 meters (yards) from the scene of the explosion was broken by another flying gas cylinder. Electric wires lay on the ground.

Nothing remained in the burned-out gas storage site except the shells of several trucks.

Local resident Alfred Juma said residents told him they suspected there was a gas leak and he heard a loud noise from a cylinder in the storage site next to his house when he came outside.

“I started waking up neighbors asking them to leave," Juma said.

He said he warned a black car not to drive through the area, but the driver insisted and his vehicle stalled because of the gas fumes.

“He attempted to start the car three times and that’s when there was an explosion and the fire spread ... setting off other explosions."

The shell of that black vehicle was lying on its side in the aftermath.

Juma said he grabbed two children and they hid in a sewage ditch until the explosions ended. His family hadn't been at home, but Juma lost everything he owned in the fire.

Another witness, Charles Mainge, said locals had previous concerns over the gas site operating in the area. He said there were at least two main explosions, the second of which knocked him and others off their feet after they left their houses to see what was happening.

“The government knew this liquid petroleum gas plant was existing in a residential area but they did nothing,” he said. “They should make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Police and the Kenya Red Cross reported three deaths and that toll may rise, said Wesley Kimeto, the Embakasi police chief.

The government and Red Cross said 271 people were taken to several hospitals with injuries.

Police had moved people out the area and were preventing them from returning to their homes, resident Caroline Karanja said. She said the smell and the smoke were still choking and she would have to stay away for a while because she had young children.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority said the gas storage site had made applications for construction permits to build a plant and operate there in March, June and July last year.

"All applications were rejected as they did not meet the set criteria for an LPG (liquid petroleum gas) storage and filling plant in that area," the authority said in a statement Friday. “The main reason for the rejection was failure of the designs to meet the safety distances stipulated.”

One of the stipulations was that the gas business submit a risk assessment called a “blast profile," which would estimate how surrounding areas would be impacted in the event of an explosion, the regulatory authority said. The gas storage business never submitted those assessments, it said.

The continued operation of the gas storage and filling site is likely to put authorities' enforcement of regulations under heavy scrutiny. Officials at the county government have been accused of taking bribes to overlook building codes and other regulations.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

This grab taken from video provided by Philip Awinyo Jeremiah shows a fireball after a vehicle loaded with gas which exploded, in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. The truck explosion ignited a huge fireball, and a flying gas cylinder set off a fire that burned down the Oriental Godown, a warehouse that deals with garments and textiles, according to government spokesman Isaac Mwaura. ( (Philip Awinyo Jeremiah via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters put off a fire caused by an explosion at an industrial building in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Gas explosions at an industrial building in Kenya's capital injured more than a dozen of people and sent a fiery smoke plume rising over homes early Friday, authorities said.(AP Photo/John Ochieng)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An injured man walks at a scene of explosion in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. A vehicle loaded with gas exploded and set off an inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenya's capital early Friday, injuring multiple people.(AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A gas truck is seen burnt out, caused by an explosion at an industrial building in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. A vehicle loaded with gas exploded and set off an inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenya's capital early Friday, injuring multiple people.(AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People stand at a scene of explosion in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. A vehicle loaded with gas exploded and set off an inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenya's capital early Friday, injuring injuring more than 200 people.(AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters put off a fire explosion at an industrial building in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Gas explosions at an industrial building in Kenya's capital injured more than a dozen of people and sent a fiery smoke plume rising over homes early Friday, authorities said.(AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This aerial image made from drone video shows fires in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Several explosions culminating in one huge plume of smoke rising above residential flats in Nairobi early on Friday started as a company refilled its gas tanks, according to a Kenyan government official.(AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image made from video, firefighters work on a fire in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Several explosions culminating in one huge plume of smoke rising above residential flats in Nairobi early on Friday started as a company refilled its gas tanks, according to a Kenyan government official.(AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image made from video, firefighters battle blaze in Nairobi, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Several explosions culminating in one huge plume of smoke rising above residential flats in Nairobi early on Friday started as a company refilled its gas tanks, according to a Kenyan government official.(AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police walk near a gas depot after a fire caused by an explosion at an industrial building in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man inspects a gas depot at the scene of an explosion in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Injured Alfred Juma sits across the road from his house near the scene of an explosion in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An injured man is treated at a scene of explosion in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. A vehicle loaded with gas exploded and set off an inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenya's capital early Friday, injuring multiple people.(AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An injured woman is assisted by members of the Red Cross crew to an ambulance at the scene of an explosion, in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. A truck loaded with gas exploded and set off an inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenya’s capital, injuring over 200 people and killing at least three, with the death toll likely to rise. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters put out the fire caused by a vehicle loaded with gas which exploded, in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. The truck explosion ignited a huge fireball, and a flying gas cylinder set off a fire that burned down the Oriental Godown, a warehouse that deals with garments and textiles, according to government spokesman Isaac Mwaura. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Residents salvage what is left of their property following a fire caused by a vehicle loaded with gas which exploded, in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. The truck explosion ignited a huge fireball, and a flying gas cylinder set off a fire that burned down the Oriental Godown, a warehouse that deals with garments and textiles, according to government spokesman Isaac Mwaura. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People stand at the scene of an explosion in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. A vehicle loaded with gas exploded and set off an inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenya's capital early Friday, injuring more than 200 people. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man is given first aid after being injured in a fire caused by a vehicle loaded with gas which exploded, in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. The truck explosion ignited a huge fireball, and a flying gas cylinder set off a fire that burned down the Oriental Godown, a warehouse that deals with garments and textiles, according to government spokesman Isaac Mwaura. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People stand by the cordoned off area, at the scene of an explosion, in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. A vehicle loaded with gas exploded and set off an inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenya's capital early Friday, injuring more than 200 people. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters put out the fire caused by a vehicle loaded with gas which exploded, in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. The truck explosion ignited a huge fireball, and a flying gas cylinder set off a fire that burned down the Oriental Godown, a warehouse that deals with garments and textiles, according to government spokesman Isaac Mwaura. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top