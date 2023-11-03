A fire at a drug rehabilitation center in Iran kills 27 people, injures 17 others, state media say

A fire has broken out at a drug rehabilitation center in northern Iran on Friday, killing at least 27 people
National & World News
46 minutes ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fire broke out at a drug rehabilitation center in northern Iran on Friday, killing at least 27 people, state media reported.

Seventeen others were injured and taken to hospitals in Langroud city, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Tehran, state TV said.

It said the fire started at the private rehabilitation center early Friday morning, and showed a video of flames and smoke pouring into the dark sky.

The fire was extinguished, and authorities are investigating the cause, it said.

Such accidents are not rare, mainly because of the disregarding of safety measures, aging facilities and inadequate emergency services.

In September, a fire broke out at a car battery factory owned by Iran’s Defense Ministry for the second time in less than a week. There were no reports of casualties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Hundreds evacuate Gaza Strip as more pressure placed on Israel to pause fighting6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Groups want Vogtle cost hearings halted until Georgia PSC elections are held
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia education officials decide which test scores mean kids can read
12h ago

Police: 2 drivers raced at 100 mph in 45-mph zone before Cobb crash killed teen
12h ago

Police: 2 drivers raced at 100 mph in 45-mph zone before Cobb crash killed teen
12h ago

2 injured in separate south Atlanta road rage shootings just hours apart
9h ago
The Latest
Stock market today: Asian shares follow Wall St higher on hopes for an end to Fed rate...
12m ago
Japan's prime minister visits Manila to boost defense ties in the face of China's growing...
25m ago
Japanese consumers are eating more local fish in spite of China's ban due to Fukushima...
31m ago
Featured

How to watch “The South Got Something To Say”
Buying Black art at center of show
16h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top