A Finnish man places 26.5 pounds of dynamite in a friend's vehicles and claims it was a joke

A Finnish man reportedly stored 12 kilograms (26_5 pounds) of dynamite in two cars belonging to a friend, saying it “was a joke.”
18 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Finnish man reportedly stored 12 kilograms (26.5 pounds) of dynamite in two cars belonging to a friend, saying it “was a joke”, Finland broadcaster YLE said Wednesday.

The owner of the two cars didn’t see it as funny and informed the police who briefly detained the potential prankster. He was eventually freed but remains a suspect. He admitted to placing the explosives on Aug. 3 in the cars but said he didn’t intend to blow them up, YLE reported.

Police have also ruled out any possible terrorist intent. The suspect faces up to two years in prison.

Tony Rauma with the local police told YLE the men knew each other and live in a small village in the western part of Finland.

It was not known where the explosives came from.

None of the men were identified.

