Nation & World News

A faulty software update causes havoc worldwide for airlines, hospitals and governments

A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air after a faulty software update disrupted companies and services around the world and highlighted their dependence on just a handful of providers
By CHARLOTTE GRAHAM-McLAY, ELAINE KURTENBACH, DAVID McHUGH and HALELUYA HADERO – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, grounding flights, knocking down some financial companies and news outlets, and disrupting hospitals, small businesses and government offices.

The breadth of the outages highlighted the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a few providers for key computing services.

The trouble was sparked by an update issued by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and only affected its customers running Microsoft Windows, the world's most popular operating system for personal computers. It was not the result of hacking or a cyberattack, according to CrowdStrike, which apologized and said a fix was on the way.

Businesses and governments worldwide experienced hours-long disruptions — their computer monitors glowing blue with error messages — and scrambled to deal with the fallout. CrowdStrike's CEO said some of their systems will require manual fixes.

Thousands of flights were canceled and tens of thousands were delayed, leading to long lines at airports in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Airlines lost access to check-in and booking services in the heart of the summer travel season.

Several local TV stations in the U.S. were prevented from airing the news early Friday, and some state and local governments reported problems at courts, motor vehicles departments, unemployment agencies, emergency call centers and other offices.

Affected hospitals had problems with appointment systems, forcing them to suspend patient visits and cancel some surgeries.

Alison Baulos said her 73-year-old father’s heart surgery in Paducah, Kentucky was canceled Friday morning because of the tech outage, leaving her family scared and worried.

“It does really make you just realize how much we rely on technology and how scary it is,” Baulos said in an interview. She said her father was waiting at Baptist Hospital to find out what will happen next. A phone message left with the hospital was not immediately returned.

American Express said it temporarily had some difficulties processing transactions, while TD Bank responded to online complaints by saying it was working to “restore” customers’ ability to access their accounts.

Elsewhere, people experienced minor inconveniences, including trouble ordering ahead at Starbucks, causing long lines to form at some of the coffee chain's stores.

In New York City's Times Square, right before 12:30 a.m., the blue “recovery” screens popping up on laptops appeared on several giant electronic billboards. A few were dark Friday afternoon.

A disturbing reminder of vulnerability

Cyber expert James Bore said real harm would be caused. “All of these systems are running the same software," Bore said. "We’ve made all of these tools so widespread that when things inevitably go wrong — and they will, as we’ve seen — they go wrong at a huge scale."

The head of Germany’s IT security agency, Claudia Plattner, said “we can’t expect a very quick solution.” A forecast for when exactly all systems will be up and running is difficult, but “it won’t be hours,” she added.

CrowdStrike said in a recording on its customer service line that the problem was related to “the Falcon sensor,” referring to one of its products used to block online attacks. The company says it has 29,000 customers.

In an interview on NBC’s “Today Show,” CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz apologized, saying the company was “deeply sorry for the impact that we’ve caused to customers, to travelers, to anyone affected by this, including our companies.”

“We know what the issue is” and are working to fix it, Kurtz said. However, he noted it could take “some time" for customers needing a manual fix, which could be burdensome for businesses and government offices that don't have adequate in-house expertise.

Shares of the company, which is based in Austin, Texas, fell nearly 10% on Friday. Microsoft's stock price fell more than 3%.

Though the outage's impact could be felt far and wide, the forecasting firm Capital Economics said it was likely to have little impact on the world economy.

Cybersecurity experts said those affected by the outage also needed to be wary of bad actors reaching out claiming they can help. “Attackers will definitely prey on organizations as a result of this,” said Gartner analyst Eric Grenier.

Air travel delayed everywhere

Most airlines attributed the problems to their booking systems. Thousands of flights were affected in the U.S. alone, though by late morning on the East Coast airlines said they were beginning to mitigate problems and resume some service.

At Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Sarah Schafer was delayed getting to her cousin’s 50th birthday party in Florida. She had been waiting for almost three hours with no indication of when her flight would be rebooked.

“I seem calm,” said Schafer, who was using a cane because of ankle injury. “But my angry side might come out.”

Airlines and railways in the U.K. experienced long wait times. And airports across Europe suspended landings or halted takeoffs for several hours due to difficulties in checking in passengers.

Saskia Oettinghaus, a member of the German Olympic diving team, was among those stuck at the Berlin Airport.

“We are on our way to Paris for the Olympic Games and now we are at a standstill here for the time being,” Oettinghaus said.

Other athletes and spectators traveling to Paris were delayed, as were their uniforms and accreditations, but Games organizers said disruptions were limited and didn’t affect ticketing or the torch relay.

Broadcasters go dark, surgeries delayed, ‘blue screens of death’

In Australia, national news outlets — including public broadcaster ABC and Sky News Australia — were unable to broadcast on their TV and radio channels for hours. Some news anchors went on air online from dark offices, in front of computers showing blue error screens. Internet and phone providers were also affected.

In the U.S., KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, aired Scripps News instead of local news until about 5:35 a.m., the stations said on its website. IT teams and engineers worked through the night to resolve the glitch, the station said. Other local stations owned by Scripps reported similar problems, though Scripps spokesman Michael Perry said in an email early Friday that 90% of stations were able to air local news.

Hospitals in different countries also reported problems.

Britain’s National Health Service said the outage caused problems at most doctors’ offices because appointment and patient-record systems were affected.

At Mass General Brigham, the largest health care system in Massachusetts, all scheduled non-urgent surgeries, procedures, and medical visits were canceled Friday because of the outage, according to a spokesperson.

Some international shipping was disrupted, too.

A major container hub in the Baltic port of Gdansk, Poland said it was battling problems. And at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, marine terminals were affected, although the outage didn’t cause significant disruptions.

___

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok, McHugh from Frankfurt, and Graham-McLay from Wellington, New Zealand. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed.

Travelers wait in Terminal 1 for check-in at Hamburg Airport, in Hamburg, Germany, Friday July 19, 2024. A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday. (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Travelers wait for information in front of a departure board at Brussels International Airport in Brussels, Friday, July 19, 2024. A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Numerous passengers wait in front of a black display board at the capital's Berlin Brandenburg Airport, in Schönefeld, Germany, Friday July 19, 2024. Air traffic has been suspended at BER Airport. A widespread Microsoft outage was disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport sleep in a jetway for a delayed United Airlines flight to Dulles International Airport due to a widespread global outage early Friday, July 19, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Commuter disembark a Great Northern railway train at Hunt's Cross station in Liverpool, England, amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks, Friday, July 19, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Passengers walk at Victoria train station, in London, amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks, Friday July 19, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This shows a general view of a Great Northern railway train at Hunt's Cross station in Liverpool, England amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks, Friday, July 19, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The logo of Microsoft is seen outside it's French headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, Monday May 13, 2024. Microsoft users worldwide, including banks and airlines, reported widespread outages on Friday, July 19, 2024 hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A traveler at Los Angeles International Airport sits in a jetway for a delayed United Airlines flight to Dulles International Airport due to a widespread global technology outage disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world, Friday, July 19, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Passengers queue up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after a widespread global technology outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world, in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Passengers wait at London Stansted Airport in Essex, amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks, Friday July 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Travelers stand in a line at Brussels International Airport in Brussels, Friday, July 19, 2024. A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Travelers wait in Terminal 1 for check-in at Hamburg Airport, in Hamburg, Germany, Friday July 19, 2024 as a widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday. (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Travelers wait in line at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

BREAKING
Atlanta one of six finalists in bid to host Sundance Film Festival1h ago

New judge signals Young Thug trial will move forward - with new rules
21m ago

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Who is Paige Reese Whitaker, the new judge in Young Thug trial?
1h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug trial: What happens next?
The Latest
Joe Biden faces increasing pressure to quit the race, but has spent a lifetime overcoming...
14m ago
Ten Commandments won't go in Louisiana classrooms until at least November as lawsuit...
17m ago
Chiefs set deadline of 6 months to decide whether to renovate Arrowhead or build new —...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Republicans in metro Atlanta cheer Trump on final night of convention
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: Tennis, Bob Ross class
Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone