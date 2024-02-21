A family friend is charged with murder in the death of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham in Texas

McDougal, 42, lived in a camper on the family’s property near the shore of Lake Livingston and had previously taken Audrii to the bus stop or to school when she missed the bus, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons.

McDougal was arrested Friday on an unrelated assault charge and it was not clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the capital murder case. The justice of the peace who released the complaint did not know if McDougal had hired an attorney yet but said he had indicated he did not want a court-appointed lawyer.

A backpack that authorities believe belonged to the child was found Friday near the Lake Livingston dam. That lake is one of the state’s largest reservoirs and was created with a dam on the Trinity River.

Lyons has said there is “substantial evidence” in the case. He said cellphone data was used to help identify places to look and that the local river authority slowed down the outflow of the reservoir to help search teams that were in the water.

"My heart aches with this news,” Lyons said Tuesday.

Polk County District Attorney Shelly Sitton has not said whether her office will seek the death penalty.

Audrii lived with her father, grandparents and other family members, authorities said.

Court records from Brazoria County, south of Houston, show McDougal pleaded no contest in 2008 to two felony counts of enticing a child and was sentenced to two years in prison.

The sheriff said Audrii's body was taken to the Harris County medical examiner’s office in Houston to determine the cause of death.

A candlelight vigil was held for Audrii on Wednesday evening in Livingston on the grounds of an outdoor venue.

___

Associated Press writer Sean Murphy contributed to this report from Oklahoma City.

___

The name of the girl who was killed has been corrected in the headline to Audrii Cunningham, instead of Audrii McDougal.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP