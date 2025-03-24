Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A European startup scrubs its attempt to launch an orbital rocket on its first test flight

A private European aerospace company has scrubbed the first test flight of its orbital launch vehicle
In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" is transported to a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 10, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" is transported to a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 10, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)
Updated 42 minutes ago

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A private European aerospace company scrubbed its attempt on Monday to launch the first test flight of its orbital launch vehicle from Norway.

Unfavorable winds meant that the Spectrum rocket couldn't be launched from the island of Andøya in northern Norway, Munich-based Isar Aerospace said.

The launch is subject to weather, safety and range infrastructure. The company said it could also conduct the test flight later in the week. Another date hasn't yet been set.

The 28-meter (91-foot) Spectrum is a two-stage launch vehicle designed for small and medium-sized satellites.

The company has largely ruled out the possibility of the rocket reaching orbit on its first complete flight, saying that it would consider a 30-second flight a success. Isar Aerospace aims to collect as much data and experience as possible on the first integrated test of all the systems on its in-house-developed launch vehicle.

The startup, which says it has raised more than 400 million euros ($435 million) in capital, hopes to build up to 40 launch vehicles per year in the future at a plant outside of Munich. The launch vehicles are all to be used for putting satellites into orbit.

Isar Aerospace is separate from the European Space Agency, or ESA, which is funded by its 23 member states.

ESA has been launching rockets and satellites into orbit for years, but mainly from French Guiana — an overseas department of France in South America — and from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" stands on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 21, 2025. (Brady Kenniston/Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" rolls out at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 1, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" stands on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 12, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, the first stage of Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" rolls out at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on Oct. 9, 2024. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" is transported to a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 19, 2025. (Robin Brillert/Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" stands on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 20, 2025. (Simon Fischer/Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" stands on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 20, 2025. (Simon Fischer/Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" stands on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 10, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" rolls out at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 1, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" is seen on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 10, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" is seen on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 10, 2025. (Simon Fischer/Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Rockets fired from Gaza and intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system over Israeli skies are seen from Gaza City, on May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)

Credit: AP

A look at Israel's multilayered air defense as military says it shot down missile from Yemen

European telescope studying the dark universe unveils new images of distant galaxies

A Texas robotics company gets approval to search for MH370 in a new part of the Indian Ocean

The Latest

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following a Russian attack in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, March 24, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

US holds separate talks with Russians after meeting Ukrainians to discuss a potential ceasefire

6m ago

Former Utah Rep. Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to the US House, has died

7m ago

The Latest: Mass layoffs in the federal government raise concerns of potential espionage

8m ago

Featured

Orange Crush event organizer Steven Smalls looks out at Tybee Island's South Beach, site of the 2025 HBCU spring break festival scheduled for April 19 on Georgia's coast. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Make Orange Crush sweet again? New era dawns for infamous HBCU beach party

Orange Crush, an HBCU spring break party at a Georgia beach, enters a new era this April with a sanctioned festival organizers hope will attract 30,000 attendees

Gridlock Guy: Lessons learned from becoming a true Atlanta commuter

After years of covering conditions during drive time, I am a part of the gridlock daily. Here are a few lessons that my joining the masses in Atlanta traffic has given me.

Is Atlanta still America’s Black mecca? This native isn’t so sure

A new monthly content series from UATL — the AJC’s Black culture franchise — will shed light on the reality (or mirage) behind this question.