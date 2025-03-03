Nation & World News
A driver rams a car into crowd in Germany's Mannheim, leaving 2 dead and 10 injured

Authorities in Germany say a driver rammed a car into a crowd Monday in the city of Mannheim, and authorities say two people were killed and ten others injured
By STEFANIE DAZIO – Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — A driver rammed a car into a crowd Monday in the southwestern German city of Mannheim, and authorities said two people were killed and ten others injured, five of them severely.

A 40-year-old German from the nearby state of Rhineland-Palatinate was detained and in a hospital after being injured, State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl of Baden-Württemberg, where Mannheim is based, told German news agency dpa.

Police would not immediately characterize the incident as an attack. In a statement Monday night they wrote that “at this stage of the investigation, no political background is assumed.”

Cars have been used as deadly weapons in several acts of violence in recent months in Germany.

Police said earlier that “indications of a second perpetrator cannot be confirmed at this stage of the investigation.” They said there was no more danger to the public.

Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm said a driver drove into people on Paradeplatz, a pedestrian street downtown, around noon, when workers come for lunch breaks. Local media reported a carnival market was taking place, meaning more visitors than usual in Mannheim, with a population of 326,000.

Mannheim University Hospital said they were treating three people, two adults and a child, dpa reported. The other injured people were taken to different hospitals in the region.

Images from the scene showed parts of the downtown area cordoned off, with a heavy police presence. Officers gathered round a badly damaged black car.

Friedrich Merz, who likely will become Germany's next chancellor, wrote on X that "the incident — as well as the terrible acts of the past few months — is an urgent reminder that we must do everything we can to prevent such acts." Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that "we mourn with the families of the victims of a senseless act of violence."

Last month, a 2-year-old girl and her mother died two days after they were injured in a car-ramming attack on a union demonstration in Munich. A 24-year-old Afghan man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker was arrested, and prosecutors said he appeared to have an Islamic extremist motive.

Last year, six people were killed and more than 200 injured when a car slammed into a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg. The suspect, who was arrested, is a 50-year-old doctor originally from Saudi Arabia who had expressed anti-Muslim views and support for the far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative For Germany party.

___

Associated Press writers Geir Moulson and Kirsten Grieshaber contributed.

Police officers stand next to a damaged vehicle in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany, after a serious incident, Monday March 3, 2025. (René Priebe/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Forensics officers examine a damaged vehicle, background, at an access road to the Rhine bridge, in Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A damaged vehicle stands on an access road to the Rhine bridge, in Mannheim, Germany, Monday, March 3, 2025, following an incident when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police and emergency services are deployed during a major operation in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emergency workers stand by during a major operation in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mounted police officers work in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers secure a street in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers secure a street in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officers from the police defusing service stand near a damaged vehicle in front of an access road to the Rhine bridge, in Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A damaged vehicle stands on an access road to the Rhine bridge, in Mannheim, Germany, Monday, March 3, 2025, following an incident when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

