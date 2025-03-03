A driver rams a car into crowd in Germany's Mannheim, leaving 2 dead and 10 injured

Cars have been used as deadly weapons in several acts of violence in recent months in Germany.

Police said earlier that “indications of a second perpetrator cannot be confirmed at this stage of the investigation.” They said there was no more danger to the public.

Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm said a driver drove into people on Paradeplatz, a pedestrian street downtown, around noon, when workers come for lunch breaks. Local media reported a carnival market was taking place, meaning more visitors than usual in Mannheim, with a population of 326,000.

Mannheim University Hospital said they were treating three people, two adults and a child, dpa reported. The other injured people were taken to different hospitals in the region.

Images from the scene showed parts of the downtown area cordoned off, with a heavy police presence. Officers gathered round a badly damaged black car.

Friedrich Merz, who likely will become Germany's next chancellor, wrote on X that "the incident — as well as the terrible acts of the past few months — is an urgent reminder that we must do everything we can to prevent such acts." Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that "we mourn with the families of the victims of a senseless act of violence."

Last month, a 2-year-old girl and her mother died two days after they were injured in a car-ramming attack on a union demonstration in Munich. A 24-year-old Afghan man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker was arrested, and prosecutors said he appeared to have an Islamic extremist motive.

Last year, six people were killed and more than 200 injured when a car slammed into a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg. The suspect, who was arrested, is a 50-year-old doctor originally from Saudi Arabia who had expressed anti-Muslim views and support for the far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative For Germany party.

Associated Press writers Geir Moulson and Kirsten Grieshaber contributed.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

