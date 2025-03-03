Nation & World News
A driver rams a car into crowd in Germany's Mannheim, leaving 1 dead and others injured

Police in Germany say a driver rammed a car into a crowd Monday in the city of Mannheim, and one person was killed and several others injured
Police officers stand next to a damaged vehicle in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Police officers stand next to a damaged vehicle in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)
By STEFANIE DAZIO – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — A driver rammed a car into a crowd Monday in the southwestern German city of Mannheim, killing one person and injuring several others, police said.

A suspect was in custody, police said, later adding that “indications of a second perpetrator cannot be confirmed at this stage of the investigation.” They said there was no more danger to the public.

Police would not immediately characterize the incident as an attack. Cars have been used as deadly weapons in several acts of violence in recent months in Germany.

The driver is a 40-year-old German from the nearby state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Thomas Strobl, the state interior minister of Baden-Württemberg, where Mannheim is based, told German news agency dpa.

Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm said a driver drove into people on Paradeplatz, a pedestrianized street downtown, around noon, when workers come for lunch breaks. Local media reported a carnival market was taking place, meaning more visitors than usual in Mannheim, with a population of 326,000.

Mannheim University Hospital said they were treating three people from the crash, two adults and a child, dpa reported. It was not immediately clear whether other hospitals received patients.

Images from the scene showed parts of the downtown area cordoned off, with a heavy police presence. Police gathered round a badly damaged black car.

Last month, a 2-year-old girl and her mother died two days after they were injured in a car-ramming attack on a union demonstration in Munich. A 24-year-old Afghan man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker was arrested, and prosecutors said he appeared to have an Islamic extremist motive.

Last year, six people were killed and more than 200 injured when a car slammed into a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg. The suspect, who was arrested, is a 50-year-old doctor originally from Saudi Arabia who had expressed anti-Muslim views and support for the far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative For Germany party.

Associated Press writers Geir Moulson and Kirsten Grieshaber contributed.

Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany, after a serious incident, Monday March 3, 2025. (René Priebe/dpa via AP)

Forensics officers examine a damaged vehicle, background, at an access road to the Rhine bridge, in Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Police and emergency services are deployed during a major operation in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Emergency workers stand by during a major operation in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Fire department and police officers stand by during a major operation in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Mounted police officers work in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Police officers secure a street in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Police officers stand by during a major operation in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Police officers secure a street in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Officers from the police defusing service stand near a damaged vehicle in front of an access road to the Rhine bridge, in Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, following an incident in which one person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd, German police said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

