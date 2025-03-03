A driver rams a car into crowd in Germany's Mannheim, leaving 1 dead and others injured

BERLIN (AP) — A driver rammed a car into a crowd Monday in the southwestern German city of Mannheim, killing one person and injuring several others, police said.

A suspect was in custody, police said, later adding that “indications of a second perpetrator cannot be confirmed at this stage of the investigation.” They said there was no more danger to the public.

Police would not immediately characterize the incident as an attack. Cars have been used as deadly weapons in several acts of violence in recent months in Germany.