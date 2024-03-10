Nation & World News

A driver has been arrested after crashing his car into the gates of Buckingham Palace in London

London police say they have arrested a driver who plowed a car into the gates of Buckingham Palace
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — A driver who plowed a car into the gates of Buckingham Palace has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, London police said Sunday.

The crash early Saturday wasn't considered terrorism-related and no one was injured, the Metropolitan Police force said.

The driver was arrested by armed officers and held under the Mental Health Act after being taken to a hospital. He has since been released on bail.

Metal fencing was placed in front of the entrance to the palace and the gates were boarded up Sunday as tourists strolled past in the rain.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Tourists walk past boarded gates after a man was arrested after crashing his vehicle, at Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, March 10, 2024. Armed officers arrested the man at the scene early Sunday on suspicion of criminal damage and he was taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

