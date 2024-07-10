A double-decker bus collides with a milk truck in northern India, killing at least 18 people

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A double-decker passenger bus collided with a milk truck in northern India on Wednesday, killing at least 18 people and injuring many others, officials said.

The collision occurred on an expressway in Uttar Pradesh state, and 19 injured people were rushed to the hospital by villagers in the area, said police officer Arvind Kumar, adding that their condition was reported to be stable. The bus was traveling from the northern state of Bihar to the capital New Delhi.

"Authorities are in the process of identifying the victims, and a probe has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident,” Kumar added.