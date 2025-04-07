A day at Uranus just got 28 seconds longer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A day at Uranus just got a little longer.

Scientists reported Monday that observations by the Hubble Space Telescope have confirmed it takes Uranus 17 hours, 14 minutes and 52 seconds to complete a full rotation. That's 28 seconds longer than estimates by NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft in the 1980s.

A French-led team studied a decade’s worth of aurora observations at the ice giant to track its magnetic poles. That long-term tracking provided a more precise rotation period for Uranus, the seventh planet from the sun. From that distance, it takes about 84 Earth years for Uranus to orbit the sun.