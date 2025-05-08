A day after saying FBI needs more resources, Patel strikes different note to Congress on budget plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Kash Patel pledged Thursday to make the bureau's mission "work on whatever budget we're given," striking a different tone from comments a day earlier in which he called for the agency to be funded at far higher levels than what the Trump administration had proposed.

The 2026 budget proposal released on Friday calls for a funding cut of about $545 million for the FBI as part of what the White House said was a desire to "reform and streamline" the bureau and reduce "non-law enforcement missions that do not align" with the priorities of President Donald Trump

He told lawmakers at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Wednesday that the FBI needs “more than what has been proposed” and "can’t do the mission on those 2011 budget levels.”